Ang Galing Galing Mo, Babes

Babes has established a good reputation as an entertainer in Japan, that clients fight over her. But soon, the fighting becomes intense, she decides to come home-- but with a different identity. In her native land, Babes decides to continue her career as an entertainer and as expected, customers never seem to get enough of her. Later, she encounters Tol, a pervert who uses her to pay off his debts. Despite this, Babes is crazy over Tol and she agrees to the set-up. For a while, Babes could not get out of the situation -- until one fateful night...