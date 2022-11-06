Not Available

'Ang.: Lone' is a sort of social realist 'rebellious teen movie'. It tells the story of a troubled, emotionally confused, and defiant 16-year-old girl called Lone. Lone runs away from a girls' home in Jutland and travels to the home of her foster parents. Her visit quickly gives rise to a conflict so she travels onward to Copenhagen. In Copenhagen she enters into lower and middle class milieus and the hippiesque underground, but she runs away from each of these because she manages to start conflicts with most people by acting aggressively aggrieved. Lone finds a boyfriend and becomes pregnant during the couple of months she spends in Copenhagen before she is found and placed in a mothers' home which she eventually runs away from in order to have an illegal abortion.