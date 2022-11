Not Available

Jeepney driver, Nanding, gets into an accident with the rich and spoiled balikbayan Cathy, the sole heiress of the vast land on which his small community rests. But despite their differences, Nanding and Cathy become intimately attracted to one another. Seeing this as an obstacle to his ambition to claim Cathy's inheritance, Don Pacundo immediately orders for Cathy's abduction-hoping to force her to hand over her heritage.