Ang TV Movie: The Adarna Adventure

A fantasy story about a group of kids who are fond of listening to fairy tales, their favorite being "Ang Ibong Adarna", which they are able to live when they are mysteriously transported to the magic bird's home, the enchanting world of Berbanya. There they meet Prinsipe Juan and help him with his mission to save the land and cure his father, the King. This can only be accomplished if they can get hold of the magical and elusive bird, the Ibong Adarna, who is actually a princess under a curse.