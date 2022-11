Not Available

Housuke Atami is dating Shizuka, the hottest girl in school, but it's just a platonic relationship. He and his friend Shinohara channel their frustration into secretly videotaping the girls' locker room. One day, they meet a mysterious girl of striking beauty; around the same time, the school is rocked by rumors of the "ghost" of a former beauty queen student. Shizuka notices a radical change in Housuke's behavior and makes up her mind to follow him.