Angel and Devil

"Shawkat" and "Samira" a couple has a daughter at the age of 5 years, living together in a happy.One day thieves seeking to steal their money and jewelry inside the Treasury, and while trying to open the Treasury the child "Sawsan" saw them,so the thieves took her as a hostage,the boss El-Shahat (Zaki Rostom) decides to demand a ransom from her parents about 110 thousand pounds."Sawsan" lives with two of the gang who are Ezzat (Rushdi Abaza) and Ghairia (Nagwa Fouad), who live in the city of Alexandria, and in spite of their being part of the gang but they Sympathize with the girl.