Dennis (Sam Bottoms) is a handsome, successful and well-liked civic leader who lives in his hometown with his lovely wife (Lisa Eichhorn) and their new baby. When Enrique Vasquez (Marco Rodriguez) and his striking teen daughter Angela (Yeniffer Behrens) move in next door, Dennis is only too happy to lend a hand. But when he and Angela begin an affair, Dennis's perfect life is threatened in this provocative drama.