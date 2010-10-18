2010

This rock and roll drama stars, James Brolin, Carlos Bernard, Tessie Santiago, The Marshall Tucker Band, Kurtis Blow, Patty Smyth and the rock and roll sensation from South Africa that lit up the screen on Rockstar Supernova, Dilana. When rock star sensation, Scottie B., falls prey to the demons of fame, she escapes the music scene only to find herself face to face with her destiny once again and even greater challenges when she inherits a little bar that was once owned by a woman with the same spirit and voice of an angel. This exciting rock and roll adventure shot was in the desert of California and the low country of South Carolina. Angel Camouflaged is the journey of SCOTTIE, a rock and roll singer whose struggle with substance abuse causes her music career to implode. Scottie bails on her manager/brother, MORGAN, to hide out in the Mojave Desert. Her peaceful new life is disturbed when Morgan calls and tells her that they inherited a bar in far-off South Carolina