Having spent a harrowing time in prison, Miao Wei (Franco Jiang) looks up both former, casual lovers but also his childhood sweetheart Wennie (Vivian Hsu). It's not long until they're married and off on a perfect path together but Miao Wei takes scars from his prison time into his intimate moments with Wennie. Claiming he loves her too much, the relationship begins falling apart in dangerous ways...