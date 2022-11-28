Angel in Killers

Not Available

Sawada's childhood was shaped by his mother's abuse. Mentally wounded, he suffered from violent bullying attacks from his classmates as a teenager. But surprisingly he gets help from Kikuchi, who is the same age and who grew up with his brutal father and has learned to compensate for his hatred with outbursts of violence. They instinctively feel drawn to each other, but instead of finding a way out together, they remain driven from their traumatic childhood. During a visit to Sawada's mother's apartment, a catastrophe breaks out and a desperate escape begins.