This film was developed to show US Lockheed P-38 production line workers the Lightning in a wide variety of roles. The dramatic framing for the piece involves a straggling B-24 that is saved from certain destruction by the arrival of "Angels in Overalls" -- P-38s. You'll see all aspects of Lightnings in action. There's a cameo by Air Corps P-38 ace of aces Dick Bong too.