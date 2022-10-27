Not Available

Angel of Christmas

  • Family

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Susan is a newspaper staffer who decides to generate some Christmas spirit by writing an article about her family’s storied 100-year-old, hand-carved, heirloom Christmas angel. This leads her to accidentally meet Brady, a cute, upbeat artist who insists that he and Susan become fast friends (at least). It turns out that this angel also has the spiritual power to bring people together – as it seems to be doing with Susan and Brady. What’s behind this enchanted ornament? As time moves on, more about this captivating artifact is revealed.

Cast

Jonathan ScarfeBrady Howe
Jennifer FinniganSusan Nicholas
Tahmoh PenikettDerek
Holly Robinson PeeteYvette
Wanda CannonHeather Nicholas
Marc BendavidOwen Thomas

