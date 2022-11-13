Angel of Reckoning

Not Available

Rachel, a female war veteran returns home only to launch her own personal vendetta against the criminal underworld when a family member mysteriously dies. The underworld kingpin rules with an iron fist and those below her are terrified when her name is even mentioned. In order to get closer to the inner sanctum, Rachel takes on the identity of "Angel" a go-go dancer at a popular nightclub. As "Angel" learns details about the organization, she begins to exact her revenge against anyone she deems responsible for her family member's death. However, a detective is hot on Angel's trail as he investigates the death and destruction left in her wake. After one woman proclaims war against a band of drug dealers, pornographers, and criminal kingpins, will vengeance rule above all else?