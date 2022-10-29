Angel of the Ghost Island

Not Available

Evan and Gesti conduct a pre-wedding photo shoot on the island known as ghost island. The island is famous for its woman ghost carrying sickles and wearing wedding dress. The pair takes Remon, the photographer, Remi, makeup and effeminate man, Vidi, Gesti’s cousin, and Tilda, just friend. On the first day of shooting, a female ghost bride dress terrorizes group Evan and Gesti. Evan is having a nightmare: the bride ghost carrying sickles and killing Gesti in the pool. Vidi also admits the arrival of the ghost that would drown her in the bathtub