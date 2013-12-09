Angel of the Skies

War is declared and Britain must take action against Nazi Germany if Europe is going to be saved from its ruthless clutches. Determined to beat the enemy Flt. Office Earl Kirk, a young South African pilot, volunteers his services to the Royal Air Force, sacrificing his family, his future and himself in the fight against evil. Whilst in combat, surrounded by bombers and under relentless attack, Kirk must make the decision that could change his and his crew's life forever.
|Brad Backhouse
|Flight Officer Ed O'Donnel
|Adam Boys
|Flight Sgt. Robertson
|Lillie Claire
|Deborah Caldwell
|Ryan Dittmann
|Flight Sgt. Don McEvoy
|Andre Frauenstein
|Lieutenant Raymond Hawkins
|David James
|Stutze
View Full Cast >