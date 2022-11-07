Not Available

Angel's Blood Mission

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Crime boss Barton's (Mike Abbott) reign of terror is about to end. John Foley (Mark Watson), called in to avenge the death of an innocent man, was trained by the elite American Commandos in Nam. Since the war, he's put his special skills to work many times. But never like this. When John Foley enters the steamy, seedy realm of the underworld, survival is the name of the game and do unto others before they do unto you is the only rule to live by.

    Cast

    		Mike Abbott
    		Juliet Chan(archive footage)
    		Kuan-Hsiung Wang(archive footage)
    		Ma Sha(archive footage)
    		Chan Sing(archive footage)
    		Chen Hung-Lieh(archive footage)

