1937

Angel's Holiday

  • Comedy
  • Crime
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 6th, 1937

Studio

Not Available

Lively June (Jane Withers), teen-aged daughter of mystery writer Waldo Everett (Jon Qualen), who calls her "Angel," becomes involved in intrigue centering on movie star Pauline Kaye (Sally Blane) and her companion Stivers (Joan Davis). Reporter Nick Moore (Robert Kent), once sweet on Pauline, is convinced that her sudden disappearance is a publicity stunt, which is true -- until gangster Bat Regan (Harold Huber) decides to get involved.

Cast

Joan DavisStrivers
Sally BlanePauline Kaye
Harold HuberBat Regan
Frank JenksButch Broder
Ray WalkerCrandall
John QualenWaldo Everett

View Full Cast >

Images