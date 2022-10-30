Not Available

Angel’s Perch is the story of Jack, a successful architect living in Pittsburgh, who must make the trip to his tiny hometown when his grandmother Polly, who is suffering from Alzheimer’s, is found wandering outside her house one morning. But what was intended to be a two day, under the radar trip to town becomes more complicated when Jack is unable to move Polly into an assisted living facility. Torn between the career opportunity of a lifetime, caring for his last living relative and running from his own painful memories, Jack’s carefully constructed life begins to unravel.