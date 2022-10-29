Angel Warriors tells the story of five girls from the city, who go on a rural getaway surrounded by lush jungles and beautiful beaches. But there’s trouble in paradise when an excursion into the forest leads the five girls into a dangerous encounter with local criminals, who are endangering the surrounding ancient cultural relics. However, these aren’t docile city girls who cower to danger; these vicious vixens decide to take action.
|Nan Yu
|Bai Xue
|Xing Yu
|Mavis Pan
|Ta
|Fu Huayang
|Triad boss
|Andy On
|Dennis
|Wang Qiuzi
|Dingdang
