Angel Warriors

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Thriller

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Angel Warriors tells the story of five girls from the city, who go on a rural getaway surrounded by lush jungles and beautiful beaches. But there’s trouble in paradise when an excursion into the forest leads the five girls into a dangerous encounter with local criminals, who are endangering the surrounding ancient cultural relics. However, these aren’t docile city girls who cower to danger; these vicious vixens decide to take action.

Cast

Nan YuBai Xue
Xing Yu
Mavis PanTa
Fu HuayangTriad boss
Andy OnDennis
Wang QiuziDingdang

