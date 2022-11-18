Angel Wars Episode 1

Angel Wars Guardian Force is an epic, animated, supernatural adventure of angels battling fallen spirits. Eli and Kira, two junior members of the Guardian Force must grow up in a hurry when their first mission to earth takes a detour, pitting them against Morg, a deadly but long forgotten foe. In a race against time, the Guardians must uncover the source of Morg's power, defeat his crafty minions, and stop the ruin of a mortal life, all while learning to work together. Get ready for heart-stopping action and awesome adventure as the premiere episode of Angel Wars Guardian Force takes flight.
View Full Cast >