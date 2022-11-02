Angel Wars: Guardian Force - Episode 3: Grace And Glory

Not Available

With his angel hostage in tow, the archangel Michael on his tail, and a symbiotic stone taking control of his body, the demon Morg flees to the underworld where he quickly establishes a new base of operations. Feeding off the demon's pride, the symbiont stone slowly transforms Morg into an all-consuming beast with the power to threaten both Heaven and Earth. Facing impossible odds, it's up to Michael and the Guardian Force to prove the old Proverb true: that pride comes before the fall. Featuring the inventive action and effects that have made Angel Wars the top-selling inspirational action-adventure cartoon, Episode 3 explores the dangers of a prideful life.