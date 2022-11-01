Angel Wars: Guardian Force - Episode 4: The Messengers

Not Available

In a city of darkness, they are the light. From some of the world's most visionary animators comes an action-packed, feature-length adventure of two young warriors in the battle between the forces of good and evil! Kira and Eli are the newest members of the Guardian Force, a group of angel warriors sworn to protect the world from the powers of evil. Not yet full Guardians, the young duo still has a lot to learn, but when darkness descends over the city, the time for training is over. Faced with the responsibility of delivering hope to a lost city, they must learn to work together to drive back the soldiers of darkness and grow into the warriors they are destined to become.