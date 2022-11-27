Angela in Wonderland

Not Available

In the early 80s there was the beginning of a sea-change for the adult movie business. The invention of the low cost video recorder, the single tube industrial camera, and the introduction of the home video recorder/player changed the way people watched porn – namely, in the privacy of their own bedrooms. This technical shift also allowed producers to make films at a cost so low that they were willing to take far more creative chances. As a result, Carter Stevens set off to produce a surreal porno film filled with strange characters, situations and plots while still keeping the hardcore sex that was the bread and butter of the market.