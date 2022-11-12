Not Available

Following Angela Loves Women's 2016 AVN Award win for "Best All-Girl Movie", the second volume in this series takes the passion and intensity to the next level. Angela Loves Women 2 brings you four new encounters with top girl-girl performers in the adult industry. The 2016 XBIZ Foreign Female Performer of the Year, Angela White, stars alongside Carter Cruise, Lexi Belle, Remy LaCroix and A.J. Applegate. With beautifully shot tease footage leading into passionate and authentic lesbian sex this movie is a must have for fans of girl-on-girl sex!