Angela: Volume 2

Not Available

This showcase opens with Angela's first lesbian three-way; a passionate encounter with big booty superstars Alexis Texas and Anikka Albrite. In scene two, Angela does her first blowbang where she enthusiastically deep throats, gags and has her face fucked by 7 guys. Angela's lust intensifies in scene three when she experiences her first interracial double penetration and first airtight where her mouth, pussy and ass get filled with big black cock. The grand finale features Angela's first gangbang where she does it all: anal, ass-to-mouth, airtight, double penetration, first double vaginal, first double anal, and first triple penetration!