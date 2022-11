Not Available

Ecstasy of the Angels (Tenshi No Kokotsu), a jarring exercise in experimental cinema, was also shown as Angelic Orgasm, which should tell you something. While Go, Go features a somewhat linear narrative to couch its more bizarre flights of fancy, this film dispenses with conventional storytelling to plunge into a melange of political dissertations, rough and violent sex, explosions, and swanky nightclubs.