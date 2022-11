Not Available

Shy, innocent English schoolgirls get horny, too, and pussy crazed Brit teen Angelica is more than happy to introduce her comely classmates to the joys of girl-girl sex. There's enough finger-stuffing, pussy-slurping, dildo-plunging and screaming orgasms here to keep Lorna, Kerry, Ali, Nadia from even thinking about the opposite sex for the rest of the school year!