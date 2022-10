Not Available

Family - Join Angelina Ballerina and her friends for enchanting adventures filled with princesses, princes, kings and queens. Dancing their way through Chipping Cheddar, Angelina encounters an evil witch, uncovers a Cinderella-like mystery, treats the king and queen to a regal performance, and brings an epic tale to life with her friends! With secrets, spells, dance and celebrations, the stage is set for a royally good time!