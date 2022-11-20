Angelina Ballerina: Dreams Do Come True

Not Available

It's a dream come true! When Angelina Ballerina wins the Mouseland Herald's "Big Dreams Do Come True" competition and a place in the Metroquefort Ballet Junior Dance Company, she must make a big decision: Will she leap at the opportunity to become a prima ballerina or shine on at Camembert Academy with the support of her friends and family? Join Angelina as she discovers what matters most to any young mouseling in this heartwarming dancing and singing, must-see feature-length movie spectacular!