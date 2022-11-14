Angelina Ballerina - Lights, Camera, Action!

Not Available

Angelina, the remarkable prima ballerina mouse stars in 4 new adventures in Lights, Camera, Action! Re-released in a new handle box. Lights, Camera, Action! - When Angelina enters a movie-making contest she decides to make a weepy melodrama in which she plays the leading role. Needless to say, things don’t go according to plan. Anya’s Visit-When her friend Anya comes to stay Angelina is thrilled…until Anya becomes the centre of attention. A jealous Angelina hurts Anya's feelings and the two mouselings quarrel. Can their friendship be saved? Henry’s Halloween-It’s Halloween, and Henry is convinced he’s seen the fabled Chipping Cheddar witch in the village. No one believes him until he bravely saves Angelina and Alice from a scary encounter. Sammy’s Club-Sammy and his friends won’t let William join their downhill racer club. Until, that is, their racer falls apart and William’s father has just the thing to fix it.