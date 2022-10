Not Available

Get ready to get your groove on because it's showtime with Angelina and the Pop Star Girls. While all the dancers learn to work together, Angelina realizes she loves Hip Hop, rock bands, fiddles and more! Move and groove along with Angelina as she directs a Hip Hop musical and discovers she was born to be a star. The whole family will be star-struck with delight as Angelina steps it up in her best performance yet.