Angelina Ballerina - Rose Fairy Princess

Angelina Ballerina and her friends are about to learn some important lessons when it comes to fair play! Whether she's giving the performance of her lifetime or competing in a race-to-the-finish treasure hunt, she quickly learns that nothing is more important than doing things the right way. In the meantime, Henry almost blows his shot at stardom, the Pinkpaw Twins take an unscheduled detour on their bike through a river, and Sammy and Angelina almost sink their boat! Sometimes, learning to play fair is hard work! Fortunately, Angelina and her friends learn that when everyone plays fair, everyone comes out a winner. Featuring: Angelina in the Wings, Treasure Tandems, Two Mice In A Boat, The Cheese Ball Cup.