In the Irish jig. Angelinas friend Vici teaches the class how to dance an Irish jig. Whilst dancing. Angelina accidentally breaks the music player. To make it up to Vici. Angelina plans a secret Irish Dance party for her. Includes the episodes: Angelina and the Giant; Angelina and the Irish Jig; Angelina and the Rock Band; Angelina's Lost Ice Skates and Angelina and the New Music Store.