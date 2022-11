Not Available

Put on your detective cap and search for the clues with Angelina in The Mouseling Mysteries! Something suspicious is going on in Chipping Cheddar: Gracie fears Roquefort Hall is haunted when she hears strange sounds, Marco’s music goes missing and Mr. Chirpyface disappears while Angelina is bird sitting for Ms. Mimi! Can Angelina and her friends stay en pointe and follow the clues to solve these mysteries? Join the fun and gather the evidence with Camembert’s star detectives!