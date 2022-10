Not Available

Waltz into a land of sugar and spice with Angelina Ballerina™! Angelina is excited to perform the Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy in the holiday showcase, but her sweet tooth may lead her to trouble. When too many candy canes and Mom’s fabulous fruitcake give her a tummy ache, Angelina learns that sharing with friends is a lot more rewarding. Grab a front row seat for these charming new episodes and you’ll be dancing on air with musical delight!