1963

In 17th-century France, beautiful country maiden Angélique (Michèle Mercier) marries wealthy neighbor Jeoffray de Peyrac (Robert Hossein) out of convenience, but eventually, she falls in love with him. So when Jeoffray is arrested and then vanishes, she bravely sets out to find him. This is the first of many dramas based on Anne and Serge Golon's novels about strong-willed Angélique and her adventures during the reign of Louis XIV, the Sun King.