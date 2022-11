Not Available

Angelo Debarre meets his friends for a tribute to the culture of Travellers. Since Django Reinhardt, which is celebrated 100 years, until today, this rich music that thrilled several generations. His strength is always reinventing itself. This beautiful tribute takes place around the “fire” in a caravan decor (set created for the show). He is talking about the past and future by remembering the fabulous legacy of Django: spiritual father of gypsy jazz.