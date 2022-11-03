Angelo Tsarouchas - It's All Greek to Me

Not Available

Who said that Greeks are not funny? Growing up in a Greek household, with rules made in Greece, and trying to fit into a world of mainstream society, you could not help but laugh, especially growing up in the Tsarouchas' house, where we make the Osbourne's look like The Brady Bunch! At 19 years old, I set across the country to find myself, and along my trails, I always found myself either eating at a Greek Diner, or lighting a candle in a Greek Church somewhere between Halifax and Vancouver. Working with other comedians they would always ask me, "How do you know where to go eat", and why are they always so accommodating to you when they find out that you are Greek? Good question, I would ask myself the same thing then it hit me, that's just the way we are, that's the way we have been raised, and we are probably the proudest people on Earth.