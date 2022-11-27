Angels and Demons Are Real

Not Available

It seems that in recent years Angel sightings and experiences are everywhere. Perhaps this is because the world is more and more complicated and people are feeling exhausted from keeping up when time is moving too fast and they are endlessly distracted by technology which leaves them spiritually empty. Many people believe that Angels and Demons exist and are active in our world today. With demonic possessions on the rise and a world in chaos, it makes sense to those who have experienced and witnessed encounters with the divine that Angels exist and can help us cope with our everyday lives.