Not Available

Bulan is a street hawker whose parents were killed during the Bali Bombing in 2002. A talented sculptor, she secretly carves a statue inside a cave that she names the Angel's Cry. She gives the statue as a gift to her friend, Kevin, a mixed Balinese Caucasian, who wants to help by displaying the sculpture at his father’s gallery. An Australian tourist buys the statue and more so Bulan’s secret talent is revealed. The success brings a dramatic turn to her life and Kevin’s parents also adopt her.