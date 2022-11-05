Not Available

Angels Don't Play This HAARP - Advances in Tesla Technology

The U.S. Government has a new ground-based "Star Wars" weapon which is being tested in the remote bush country of Alaska. This new system manipulates the environment in a way which can: * Disrupt human mental processes. * Jam all global communications systems. * Change weather patterns over large areas. * Interfere with wildlife migration patterns. * Negatively affect your health. * Unnaturally impact the Earth's upper atmosphere. The U.S. military calls its zapper HAARP (High-frequency Active Auroral Research Program). But this sky buster is not about the Northern Lights. The device will turn on lights never intended to be artificially manipulated.

