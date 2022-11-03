Angels of the Dumps

Not Available

A tragicomedy on displaced people in the post-Communist era. Its protagonist are mostly oldtimers from the circus world and the variety stage. When the circus burns down and the "last performance" ends in tragedy, the fault for the loss is laid upon corrupt officials and smalltime gangsters. Veteran screen star Meri Boshkova - who played the title role in the first Macedonian feature film made, Frosina (1952) - can be seen in the role of Mimi, a woman at the dumpyard who lives with her dreams.