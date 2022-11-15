Angels Sing: Christmas in Ireland

Not Available

A delightful full featured concert by the fabulous Libera Choristers. They have been singing beautiful music under the direction of Robert Prizeman for many years now. The boys change, as boys do. As they grow and their voices deepen a new troupe emerges to take their place. This concert was recorded live in the Armagh Cathedral, Ireland in 2013 The concert has fourteen beautiful Christmas Songs sung by the choir with solo sections rendered by a few of the boys. Some songs were written by Robert Prizeman. The DVD features 18mins of interviews with the boys choristers providing a candid look into their lives and interests. True lovers of Boy Choirs will enjoy this beautiful collection of Christmas Songs.