Not Available

Pawel and Magda escape to a secluded old house in Poland where Pawel spent his summers. What they don't realize is that Pawel's younger brother, Piotr, has run away from juvenile hall and is hiding at the house. The brothers' bittersweet reunion becomes a cruel yet emotional contest when criminal friends of Piotr's arrive at the house and threaten Pawel and Magda. Only Piotr can stop the cruel game -- but will he?