Not Available

Angkor's Children tells the story of five young Cambodians in their efforts to overcome what seem to be insurmountable obstacles to accomplish their dreams. The film chronicles the story of their undeterred resilience in the drive to take hold of their future. Cambodia today, through Cambodian voices, full of new energy, frustration, hope, and unexpected turns as this generation recaptures the ancient, and embraces the modern, to create their future.