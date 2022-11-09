Angles of Incidence

Not Available

“This film is the starting point of a continuous investigation into ways of presenting cubist space in terms of the flat surface of the film screen. The film image is the view through a window, the window-frame providing a constant spatial reference point, as the view beyond is modified by a series of major and minor variations in camera viewpoint. The film is presented un-edited just as it was filmed in the camera. The patterns of camera movement are not the product of a pre-given shooting script, but rather they evolved actually at the time of filming.” – William Raban