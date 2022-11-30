Angrily Ever After

Not Available

Tia Logan is the envy of every woman and desire of every man. She is young, gorgeous and about to have it all. Aside from securing the coveted morning news anchor position at WBX DC television station, she is a week away from marrying DC's most eligible bachelor, Malcolm Wright. In final preparation for her wedding, Tia and her best friend Jillian run last minute wedding errands. While at her final wedding dress fitting, Tia sees her fiance' walking down the street exhibiting serious PDA with another woman. In full wedding attire, Tia runs outside and all hell breaks loose. Within a 24 hour time period, Tia looses everything: her new fiance', her career and her home. How in the world will she ever recover and will she ever be able to find her "Happily Ever After"?