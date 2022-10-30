Angry White Man

Not Available

Skeeter Freeman is struggling in a sea of boiled peanuts and debt. Only two things keep him from becoming an AWM - his upcoming nuptials, and his two best friends. Walt - a boiled peanut connoisseur- and Floyd -a whorticultural engineer- When a horrifically funny event ruins his wedding - Skeeter goes on a journey to meet his idol, Bulldog Hays, but when Bulldog turns out to be nothing like he imagined, Skeeter must rely on himself, a limited supply of moonshine, broken shotguns, loose women, cheap drugs and his two redneck friends to fulfill his dream!