Angst Raising Awareness about Anxiety

Angst: Raising Awareness Around Anxiety is a documentary and VR experience that looks at anxiety, its causes and effects, and what we can do about it. Angst will feature interviews with kids and young adults who suffer or have suffered from anxiety, and what they’ve learned. The film also includes experts charged with helping people manage their anxiety and those who focus on researching its causes and sociological effects while offering tools and resources that provide hope. The project will explore a conversation about anxiety from a peer-to-peer standpoint that is intimate, honest and accessible.