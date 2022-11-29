Angular Momentum

Not Available

Cyanotype video. Centrifugal force pushing against the figure/ground distinction. An agglomeration of abstract light/shadow play, set in motion to evoke the transcendental, sublime experience created through a fusion of traditional, analogue in-camera photographic techniques with digital animation and compositing. This movie was created primarily with in-camera techniques, supplemented with minimal digital compositing to join the various shots together. Drawing on the visionary tradition of Lumia, it transposes traditional optical approaches to digital imaging.